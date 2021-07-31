HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) PT Lowered to $28.00

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

HFC has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research downgraded HollyFrontier from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Tudor Pickering downgraded HollyFrontier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays cut their target price on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.10.

NYSE HFC opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.32. HollyFrontier has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.61 and a beta of 1.79.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that HollyFrontier will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HollyFrontier news, insider Bruce A. Lerner acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,163.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,628.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 9,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 229.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

