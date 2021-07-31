HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $42.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HFC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering downgraded HollyFrontier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded HollyFrontier from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.10.

HFC stock opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.61 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.32. HollyFrontier has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bruce A. Lerner purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HFC. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 9,250.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 229.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 72.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

