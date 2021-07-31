Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Bought by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Hologic were worth $5,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on HOLX. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,676,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.29. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.81 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

