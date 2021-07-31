Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised Hologic from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. reduced their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $75.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.29. Hologic has a 1 year low of $56.81 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

