Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Hologic updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.920-$1.000 EPS.
NASDAQ HOLX traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,676,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,177. Hologic has a 1 year low of $56.81 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Hologic
Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.
