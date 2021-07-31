HomeStreet, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s FY2021 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 25.92%.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

HMST stock opened at $37.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $52.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.04. The stock has a market cap of $805.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

In other news, CFO John Michel purchased 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.60 per share, for a total transaction of $357,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in HomeStreet during the 1st quarter worth $1,243,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in HomeStreet during the 1st quarter worth $431,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in HomeStreet by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,097,000 after buying an additional 111,338 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in HomeStreet by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 88,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 51,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in HomeStreet during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

