Horizon Technology Finance Co. (HRZN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 18th

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 18th.

Horizon Technology Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 94.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ HRZN opened at $17.13 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The firm has a market cap of $336.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.23.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.23%. On average, analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Gerald A. Michaud acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.19 per share, with a total value of $40,475.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 112,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,542.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Horizon Technology Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

