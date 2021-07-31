Hoylecohen LLC Buys New Shares in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,344 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $239,769,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,151,000 after acquiring an additional 473,229 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 99.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 891,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,046,000 after purchasing an additional 444,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 167.4% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 548,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,475,000 after purchasing an additional 343,218 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $269.71 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $175.98 and a 12-month high of $277.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $268.64.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

