Hoylecohen LLC Purchases Shares of 1,209 First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,209 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,832,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,973,112,000 after buying an additional 333,492 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,068,012,000 after buying an additional 616,118 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,788,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,516,000 after buying an additional 568,388 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,751,000 after buying an additional 810,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,937,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,448,000 after buying an additional 112,805 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.50.

NYSE:FRC opened at $195.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $100.38 and a fifty-two week high of $202.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.13.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.