Hoylecohen LLC Sells 500 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Hoylecohen LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC increased its position in TC Energy by 180.7% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRP opened at $48.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $53.65. The firm has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. TC Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6917 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

Several research firms have commented on TRP. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

