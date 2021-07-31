HRT Financial LP Buys New Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,759,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 46,320 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 352,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,685,000 after purchasing an additional 19,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the last quarter.

ACWX stock opened at $56.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $44.67 and a 52-week high of $59.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.62.

