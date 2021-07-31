HRT Financial LP Has $205,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

HRT Financial LP decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 72.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,768 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,148,000. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,702,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 14,890 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

EWA opened at $25.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.32.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

