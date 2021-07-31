HRT Financial LP Invests $183,000 in PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in PQ Group by 125.5% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 597,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 332,546 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PQ Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,736,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,105,000 after buying an additional 87,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in PQ Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PQ Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after buying an additional 64,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in PQ Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

PQG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CL King lifted their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PQ Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PQ Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PQ Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,224,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $16,458,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

PQG stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. PQ Group Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $18.90.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter. PQ Group had a negative net margin of 17.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PQ Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

