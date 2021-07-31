HRT Financial LP Invests $194,000 in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 12.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 900.0% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NYSE MBT opened at $8.59 on Friday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $9.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $16.77 by $1.95. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 159.27%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

