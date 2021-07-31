HRT Financial LP Makes New $201,000 Investment in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.06% of Village Super Market as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 20.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 47.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Village Super Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Village Super Market from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

NASDAQ:VLGEA opened at $22.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.17 million, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.62. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $481.09 million for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 0.99%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%.

In related news, EVP William Sumas sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $42,986.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,460.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, 5 Fairway Markets, and 3 Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

