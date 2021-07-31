HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTA. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 76.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 21,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSEMKT:MTA opened at $8.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.40 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

