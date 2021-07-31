HRT Financial LP Purchases Shares of 10,087 Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Intersect ENT by 169.9% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 14,908 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 14,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

XENT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.43.

XENT stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $773.84 million, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 91.97% and a negative net margin of 87.96%. The company had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Intersect ENT’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Intersect ENT Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

