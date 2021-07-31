HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Rating Increased to Buy at Investec

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, April 29th. raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HSBC from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $27.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.61. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.37. HSBC had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at $77,348,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HSBC by 129,040.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,220,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,435 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in HSBC by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,730,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,846,000 after acquiring an additional 185,622 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at $4,948,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in HSBC by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,814,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,293,000 after acquiring an additional 150,490 shares in the last quarter. 1.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

