Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Huazhu Group Limited is a hotel operator and franchisor primarily in China. It primary focus on economy and midscale hotel segments,China Lodging Group’s brands include Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing PremiumHotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Joya Hotel, VUE Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Orange Hotel and Manxin Hotel. The Company’s busines includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Lease and ownership model, the Company directly operateshotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Manachise model, the Company manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers. Franchise model, the Company provides training, reservation and support services to the franchised hotels and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu Group Limited, formerly known as China Lodging Group Ltd., is based in Shanghai, China. “

HTHT has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC boosted their target price on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded Huazhu Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huazhu Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.92.

HTHT opened at $44.98 on Wednesday. Huazhu Group has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $355.00 million during the quarter. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Huazhu Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 32,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Huazhu Group by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 34,629 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Huazhu Group by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Huazhu Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,276,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,275,000 after purchasing an additional 452,384 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 48.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

