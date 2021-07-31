Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 2.41%. Hub Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $3.500-$3.700 EPS.

Hub Group stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.28. The company had a trading volume of 304,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.01. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $47.18 and a 52 week high of $74.95.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hub Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hub Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.91.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

