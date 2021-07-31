Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Given “Buy” Rating at Alembic Global Advisors

Alembic Global Advisors reiterated their buy rating on shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HUN. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Huntsman from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntsman from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntsman presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.31.

Shares of HUN opened at $26.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.37. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.81.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Huntsman’s revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.0% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 38,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 29.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2.6% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 24,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

