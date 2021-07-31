Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 706,200 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the June 30th total of 1,387,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Hurricane Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hurricane Energy stock remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. Hurricane Energy has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03.

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

