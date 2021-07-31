Hush Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Hush has a market cap of $1.46 million and $274.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hush has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hush coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.75 or 0.00273466 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00127046 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00008792 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.95 or 0.00142866 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 48.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003298 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Hush

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

