iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target Raised to C$81.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$78.00 to C$81.00 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$82.00 target price on shares of iA Financial in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. iA Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$83.19.

Shares of TSE IAG opened at C$69.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.41 billion and a PE ratio of 9.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$67.99. iA Financial has a 1 year low of C$44.54 and a 1 year high of C$72.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.75 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$331.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that iA Financial will post 8.3799994 EPS for the current year.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

