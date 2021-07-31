Icahn Enterprises (IEP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 1.14%.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Shares of IEP stock opened at $58.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.75 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. Icahn Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $47.45 and a fifty-two week high of $69.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.