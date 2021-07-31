ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) and Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Head-To-Head Review

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) and Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

ICU Medical has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tandem Diabetes Care has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ICU Medical and Tandem Diabetes Care, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICU Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tandem Diabetes Care 1 2 6 0 2.56

ICU Medical currently has a consensus target price of $240.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.30%. Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus target price of $123.11, suggesting a potential upside of 13.29%. Given ICU Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ICU Medical is more favorable than Tandem Diabetes Care.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ICU Medical and Tandem Diabetes Care’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICU Medical $1.27 billion 3.39 $86.87 million $6.13 33.16 Tandem Diabetes Care $498.83 million 13.65 -$34.38 million ($0.39) -278.64

ICU Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Tandem Diabetes Care. Tandem Diabetes Care is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ICU Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ICU Medical and Tandem Diabetes Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICU Medical 7.44% 8.69% 7.19% Tandem Diabetes Care -4.53% -1.12% -0.51%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.8% of ICU Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of ICU Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ICU Medical beats Tandem Diabetes Care on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors. The company was founded by George A. Lopez in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

