Ideagen’s (IDEA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Ideagen (LON:IDEA) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.25) price target on shares of Ideagen in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Ideagen alerts:

Ideagen stock opened at GBX 298 ($3.89) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 264.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. Ideagen has a 12 month low of GBX 170 ($2.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 314 ($4.10). The stock has a market cap of £751.87 million and a PE ratio of 993.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. This is a boost from Ideagen’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Ideagen’s payout ratio is currently 1.07%.

In related news, insider Emma Hayes sold 187,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40), for a total value of £487,500 ($636,921.87).

Ideagen Company Profile

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ideagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.