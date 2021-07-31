IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEXX Laboratories updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.200-$8.360 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $8.20-8.36 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $25.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $678.53. 697,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,423. The company has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.33, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $621.69. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12-month low of $347.54 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total transaction of $5,318,979.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 644,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,489,584.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total transaction of $4,029,772.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,333 shares in the company, valued at $349,190,437.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $531.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

