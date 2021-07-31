IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in IDT were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDT. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of IDT by 135.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in IDT by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in IDT by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in IDT during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in IDT by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IDT opened at $49.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.81. IDT Co. has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $53.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.15.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 53.22%. The firm had revenue of $373.83 million during the quarter.

In related news, CFO Marcelo Fischer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $136,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $70,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,088 shares of company stock valued at $935,808 over the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

