Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.36, RTT News reports. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.550-$8.950 EPS.

Shares of ITW opened at $226.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $182.54 and a one year high of $242.07. The company has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.47.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

