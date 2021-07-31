Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Susan H. Tousi Sells 300 Shares

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.41, for a total value of $145,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,743 shares in the company, valued at $20,790,622.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $495.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $456.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The company has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a PE ratio of 115.83 and a beta of 0.95.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 3.5% during the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Illumina by 0.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 3.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Illumina by 14.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 208 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
