Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Susan H. Tousi Sells 300 Shares

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.41, for a total value of $145,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,743 shares in the company, valued at $20,790,622.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $495.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $456.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The company has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a PE ratio of 115.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 3.5% during the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Illumina by 0.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 3.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Illumina by 14.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 208 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

