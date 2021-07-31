Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $43.19, but opened at $45.10. Impinj shares last traded at $42.57, with a volume of 442 shares.

The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.13% and a negative net margin of 41.81%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Impinj from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $74,999.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,414.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $76,727.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,549 shares of company stock worth $227,298 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Impinj by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,317,000 after acquiring an additional 30,023 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,393,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,520,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the first quarter valued at about $556,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.45.

About Impinj (NASDAQ:PI)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

