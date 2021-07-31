Inchcape (OTCMKTS:INCPY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Inchcape (OTCMKTS:INCPY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of INCPY stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.15. Inchcape has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $12.00.
Inchcape Company Profile
