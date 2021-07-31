Inchcape (OTCMKTS:INCPY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Inchcape (OTCMKTS:INCPY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of INCPY stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.15. Inchcape has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

