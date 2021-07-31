Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 969 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 7,712 shares.The stock last traded at $44.64 and had previously closed at $45.39.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Industrias Bachoco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Industrias Bachoco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 11.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.4249 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This is a positive change from Industrias Bachoco’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.40. Industrias Bachoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Industrias Bachoco by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile (NYSE:IBA)

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

