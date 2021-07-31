Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the June 30th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days.
IPOAF traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $14.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,611. Industrias Peñoles has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56.
Industrias Peñoles Company Profile
