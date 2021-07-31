Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $410,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to announce $410,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $530,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $200,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $500,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 million to $2.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.71 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,251.75% and a negative return on equity of 304.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INFI shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $1,483,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 31,457 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $487,000. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.12. 9,830,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,166,789. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

