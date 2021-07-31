Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative cancer drug discovery and development company that is seeking to leverage its strength in small molecule drug technologies to discover, develop, and deliver to patients best-in-class medicines for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.19.

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.96. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $5.98.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,251.75% and a negative return on equity of 304.81%. On average, analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFI. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 267.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,215,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,570 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $3,141,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,483,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

