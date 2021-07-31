Informa (LON:INF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Informa (LON:INF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on INF. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Informa from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Informa to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 640 ($8.36) in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Informa from GBX 465 ($6.08) to GBX 501 ($6.55) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 586.20 ($7.66).

Get Informa alerts:

Shares of LON INF opened at GBX 495 ($6.47) on Thursday. Informa has a 1-year low of GBX 345.80 ($4.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 659 ($8.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 519.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.