Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%.

NYSE IR traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.87. 2,133,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,299. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of -232.71 and a beta of 1.51. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $52.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.70.

In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on IR shares. Vertical Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.69.

Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

