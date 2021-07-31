Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%.
NYSE IR traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.87. 2,133,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,299. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of -232.71 and a beta of 1.51. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $52.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.70.
In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Ingersoll Rand
Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.
