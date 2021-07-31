Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,253 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNOV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter valued at $243,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000.

NYSEARCA:PNOV opened at $30.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.22. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November has a twelve month low of $26.52 and a twelve month high of $30.39.

