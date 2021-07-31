Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on INGN. William Blair upgraded Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Shares of INGN opened at $79.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.59 and a beta of 0.93. Inogen has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $80.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.72.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Inogen will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inogen news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $452,221.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,765,622.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $38,977,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,079,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,186,622.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 711,661 shares of company stock valued at $41,209,033 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 9,920.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 761,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after purchasing an additional 753,940 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 4th quarter worth about $19,805,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Inogen by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 707,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,183,000 after buying an additional 241,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Inogen by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $170,077,000 after buying an additional 135,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Inogen by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 280,863 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,751,000 after acquiring an additional 101,720 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

