Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) PT Raised to $40.00

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.60% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INOV opened at $37.88 on Thursday. Inovalon has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 140.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.59.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Inovalon had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inovalon will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $617,828.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 472,778 shares in the company, valued at $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 49.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 0.5% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 621,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,185,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,765,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 243.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,638,000 after buying an additional 1,666,534 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 10.9% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.