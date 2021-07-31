Insider Buying: Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Acquires $14,900.00 in Stock

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Nicholas John Swenson bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $14,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nicholas John Swenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 400 shares of Air T stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.07 per share, for a total transaction of $12,028.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Nicholas John Swenson bought 1,900 shares of Air T stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.65 per share, with a total value of $54,435.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 2,485 shares of Air T stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $68,486.60.

On Monday, July 19th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 1,197 shares of Air T stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.53 per share, with a total value of $29,362.41.

On Thursday, July 15th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 2,810 shares of Air T stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $69,912.80.

On Monday, July 12th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 690 shares of Air T stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $16,449.60.

On Thursday, July 8th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 400 shares of Air T stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.32 per share, with a total value of $9,728.00.

AIRT stock opened at $30.63 on Friday. Air T, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Air T stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Air T at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

