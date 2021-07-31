Insider Buying: Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) CFO Acquires $168,000.00 in Stock

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) CFO Denis J. Duncan bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CSTR stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.11. The company has a market cap of $468.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 12.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Capstar Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Capstar Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Capstar Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.