Insider Buying: Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Major Shareholder Purchases 34,482,758 Shares of Stock

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) major shareholder Genexine Inc. purchased 34,482,758 shares of Rezolute stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.29 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

RZLT opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $93.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 3.74. Rezolute, Inc. has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $33.50.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.34. On average, research analysts expect that Rezolute, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Rezolute during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rezolute by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 312,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Rezolute during the 4th quarter worth about $4,005,000. 29.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RZLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Rezolute in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Rezolute in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Rezolute from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Rezolute

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare and metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

