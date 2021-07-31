Insider Selling: Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) CEO Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $1,968,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of HYLN opened at $9.70 on Friday. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $58.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.91.

Get Hyliion alerts:

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HYLN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Hyliion in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYLN. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,287,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Hyliion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,629,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Hyliion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hyliion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hyliion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,653,000. 15.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.