Insider Selling: Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) EVP Sells $79,406.25 in Stock

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $79,406.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.70. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $54.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -422.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on IRDM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 48.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,355,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384,917 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,579,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1,145.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 786,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,460,000 after purchasing an additional 723,723 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 27.4% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,691,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,017,000 after purchasing an additional 578,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 26.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,666,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,999,000 after purchasing an additional 554,576 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

