Insider Selling: Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) COO Sells 4,299 Shares of Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) COO Douglas L. Young sold 4,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.26, for a total transaction of $1,419,787.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Douglas L. Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of Lennox International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total transaction of $2,915,578.88.

NYSE LII opened at $329.43 on Friday. Lennox International Inc. has a 12 month low of $259.62 and a 12 month high of $356.36. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $335.58.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 343.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 365,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,969,000 after purchasing an additional 92,169 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,994,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair cut shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.00.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

