Insider Selling: PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) EVP Sells $50,715.48 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) EVP Ana Luisa Bianchi sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $50,715.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,049.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $89.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.63. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.89 and a twelve month high of $104.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.82.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $895.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSMT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 137.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in PriceSmart by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PriceSmart by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,932,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in PriceSmart by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.