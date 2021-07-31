Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Sells 339,035 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel sold 339,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $25,000,440.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,844,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,162,336.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Evan Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Evan Spiegel sold 332,900 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $25,000,790.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Evan Spiegel sold 327,915 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $25,000,239.60.

On Friday, July 23rd, Evan Spiegel sold 332,087 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $24,999,509.36.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Evan Spiegel sold 213,325 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $14,937,016.50.

On Friday, June 25th, Evan Spiegel sold 369,960 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $25,001,896.80.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Evan Spiegel sold 384,660 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $25,022,133.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Evan Spiegel sold 383,602 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $24,999,342.34.

On Friday, June 11th, Evan Spiegel sold 88,015 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $5,721,855.15.

On Monday, June 7th, Evan Spiegel sold 414,781 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $24,998,850.87.

On Friday, June 4th, Evan Spiegel sold 411,250 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,004,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $74.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.89. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $79.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 35.69%. The business had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Snap from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $76.32 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 200.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Snap during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 1,162.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Snap by 66.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

